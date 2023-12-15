Elves from the Salvation Army collecting donations for annual 'Angel Tree' program

Volunteers from the Salvation Army donned their elf hats on Friday as they hit the streets, gathering items for the annual Angel Tree Program.

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program is known for providing new clothes and toys to about a million children across the nation each year.

As Christmas is just 10 days away, there is still an opportunity to contribute by utilizing the online Walmart registry.

For those willing to donate, they can visit salvationarmyusa.org to access and shop from a registry specific to their community.