Emildani Martinez: 13-year-old boy missing since October from Chicago's West Side

By Cody King
Published  November 3, 2025 10:26am CST
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for 13-year-old Emildani Martinez, last seen Oct. 16 leaving the 3700 block of West Ohio Street on the city’s West Side.
    • Martinez is Hispanic, 5-foot-3, with brown eyes and black hair; police have not released details about what he was wearing.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area 4 Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8251.

CHICAGO - Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing last month from Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

Emildani Martinez was last seen Oct. 16 leaving the 3700 block of West Ohio Street, according to Chicago police. 

Emildani Martinez, 13. (Chicago PD )

He is Hispanic, 5-foot-3, with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities have not released information about what he was wearing when he disappeared.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area 4 Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8251.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

