Emildani Martinez: 13-year-old boy missing since October from Chicago's West Side

Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing last month from Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

Emildani Martinez was last seen Oct. 16 leaving the 3700 block of West Ohio Street, according to Chicago police.

Emildani Martinez, 13. (Chicago PD )

He is Hispanic, 5-foot-3, with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities have not released information about what he was wearing when he disappeared.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area 4 Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8251.