Missing Massachusetts woman was stuck in swamp mud for at least 3 days

A missing Massachusetts woman was found alive and stuck in swamp mud more than a week after she was last seen.

According to police, 31-year-old Emma Tetewsky was reported missing in Borderland State Park in North Easton, Massachusetts, June 26. Rescuers combed the area for days to no avail, but on July 3, hikers called 911 and said they heard a woman screaming for help in a "swamp-like area."

When officers arrived, they could hear the woman, but they couldn’t see her. Three officers waded through thick brush and swampwater to reach the woman 50 feet from the shore. Officials said they believe she’d been trapped there for at least three days and lying in a fetal position.

"When we saw her lying there, we did initially try to pick her up, but the weight of her on top of our body weight sunk us further," police officer Corey McLaughlin told CBS News.

Rescuers said they had to use all-terrain vehicles to reach Tetewsky because of the thick brush and swamp mud. Tetewsky was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but she’s expected to be OK.

"This is the best possible outcome," Stoughton Police Chief Donna M. McNamara said in a prepared statement. "If it wasn’t for the public helping us and giving us tips over the last five days, we wouldn’t have been able to locate her."