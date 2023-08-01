Chicago honors legacy of Emmett Till and Mammie Till-Mobley with national monument

The city held a ceremony Tuesday to honor the historical landmarks involving lynched Chicago teen Emmett Till.

The national monument sign unveiling took place at Bronzeville's Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ, the location of the 1955 funeral of Emmett Till.

Till was visiting relatives in Mississippi when Carolyn Bryant Donham said the 14-year-old Till whistled and made sexual advances at her while she was working in a store in the small community of Money.

Till was abducted and days later his body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River, where he had been tossed after he was shot and weighted down with a cotton gin fan.

Two white men, Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam, were tried on murder charges about a month after Till was killed, but an all-white Mississippi jury acquitted them. Months later, they confessed in a paid interview with Look magazine. Bryant was married to Donham in 1955.

Till’s mother insisted on an open-casket funeral.

The event drew thousands of onlookers, which helped to spark the Civil Rights Movement.

Back in 2021, Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth introduced the Emmett Till and Mammie Till-Mobley and Roberts Temple national historic site act.

It established the church as a historic site that would be managed by the National Park Service.

Two other Mississippi sites will be made into monuments, including Graball Landing, believed to be where Till’s mutilated body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River. The third site is the Tallahatchie County Second District Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi, where Till’s killers were tried and acquitted by an all-white jury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.