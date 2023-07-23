Employee at Chicago business charged with shooting man during argument

article

An employee at a business in Chicago Lawn is accused of shooting a man during an argument early Sunday.

Abadi Daniel, 47, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in a vehicle.

Chicago police say Daniel, an employee at a business in the 7000 block of South Western Avenue, and a 21-year-old man were arguing at the business around 12:10 a.m. when Daniel shot the man in the right leg.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

Daniel was arrested minutes later and placed in custody.

No additional information was made available by police.