Employee at Waukegan Amazon warehouse dies of COVID-19

An Amazon employee at a facility in north suburban Waukegan died of COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

The employee died April 18, and the company was informed on March 24 that the man tested positive for COVID-19, Amazon said in a statement. He presented no symptoms when he was last at the facility on March 19.

“We are saddened by the loss of an associate who had worked at our site in Waukegan, Illinois,” Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski said in a statement. “His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues.”

Illinois Health officials Thursday announced 138 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 3,111. So far, 70,873 people have contracted the virus in Illinois.