Employee removed from Juarez High School for allegedly exposing himself to student

A staff member has been removed from Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen after a student claimed he exposed himself to her.

Chicago police said they responded on Sept. 27 to a DCFS hotline complaint about an incident that allegedly happened in 2018 at the school in the 1400 block of West Cermak Road.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, said the man made “sexually suggestive behaviors” on July 1, 2018, police said. He allegedly pulled down the waistband of his sweatpants and exposed his groin and thigh area.

A police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing, and that no one is in custody. The identity of the employee was not released by police or Chicago Public Schools.

In a letter to parents, Juarez principal Juan Carlos Ocon said the employee had been removed from the school and that the CPS Office of the Inspector General was investigating.

“There has been an allegation that one of our staff members engaged inappropriately with a student,” Carlos Ocon wrote. “Please know that we are taking this situation seriously, and we remain committed to providing our students with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential. While I am unable to discuss details regarding the investigation, I am always available to discuss steps the district takes to keep students safe and matters related to your child.”