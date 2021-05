A restaurant was robbed Thursday night in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 10 p.m., a male suspect enterted a restaurant in the 3900 block of North Cicero and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, Chicago police said. No one was injured.

It wasn’t immediately known how much money was stolen, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.