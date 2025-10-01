Endangered Illinois man reported missing from western suburbs

article

Illinois State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday afternoon from suburban Bloomingdale.

What we know:

Adrian J. Rzewuski, 25, was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday at the corner of Wildwood Court and Deer Glen Way.

Rzewuski is 5-foot-11 and weighs 230 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen traveling on foot wearing a white shirt and brown pants.

According to the missing person alert, Rzewuski has a condition that places him in danger.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bloomingdale police at (224) 840-9265 or call 911.