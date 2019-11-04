Engine trouble prompts plane landing on Glenview golf course

A small plane made an emergency landing Sunday at a golf course in north suburban Glenview.

The single-engine Cessna 150 landed shortly after 2:30 p.m. near the 13th hole of the golf course at The Glen Club, 2901 W. Lake Ave. in Glenview, according to Glenview police and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The emergency landing came after the pilot reported engine trouble while en route to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, according to the FAA and police.

Police said neither of the plane’s two occupants was injured and the plane was apparently “perfectly intact.”

The incident remains under investigation by the FAA.