Englewood 2-vehicle crash: One car rolls over after traffic light disobeyed

Two vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

The crash occurred in the 5700 block of S. Wentworth Ave. in the Englewood neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one of the vehicles blew through an intersection and struck the other.

"People seem to be disregarding traffic signals more and we are getting more high speed intersection accidents. Please use caution at intersections. Obey the signals please," fire officials tweeted out.

Two-vehicle rollover crash in Englewood | CFD

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Photos of the scene show one of the vehicles rolled over.

The conditions of the motorists were not immediately known.

No further information was available.