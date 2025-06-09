Chicago crime: Teen carjacked 66-year-old woman at gunpoint, police say

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the armed carjacking of a 66-year-old woman on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Keshawn Gilmore was charged with vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated fleeing from police, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful transportation of a stolen vehicle, and resisting or obstructing a police officer, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Keshawn Gilmore (Chicago Police Department)

He was arrested on Sunday evening in the 3300 block of South Kedzie Avenue by the Citywide Robbery Task Force.

Police identified him as the suspect who allegedly participated in taking a car at gunpoint from the woman in the 600 block of West 63rd Street in Englewood.

Gilmore was arrested and charged.

What we don't know:

It was unclear how many others were involved in the alleged carjacking.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.