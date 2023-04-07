One year after suffering devastating fire, Englewood church gets $4M to rebuild

It's been a year since Antioch Missionary Baptist Church caught fire, and despite the entire church going up in flames, there's some good news on this Good Friday.

The Englewood church was destroyed in an accidental fire after roofers used a propane torch. No one was hurt.

Two remaining buildings were completely gutted because of smoke and water damage, and the church has been fundraising to re-build ever since.

The preparation and planning work has started for the new church and renovations.

On Friday, it was announced that Congressman Bobby Rush secured $4 million from the federal Department of Housing and Development to help with renovations.

"I have the award letter in my hand. This $4 million will assist with the renovation of the existing Empowerment Center. We appreciate Diane Shelley, the director of Region 5, and we appreciate Congressman Bobby Rush," said Dr. Gerald M. Dew, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

The center will house a gymnasium, banquet hall, a computer lab, administrative offices for the church, and spaces for young people to be uplifted.