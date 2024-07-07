Man found dead after being shot multiple times while driving then crashing into viaduct in Englewood: CPD

A man was found dead Saturday night after he was shot multiple times while driving in Englewood.

At about 11:55 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to the 5800 block of South Elizabeth and located an unresponsive 25-year-old man in the driver's side of a vehicle that crashed into a viaduct.

While investigating, police determined that the man was shot multiple times in the torso before crashing into the viaduct.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by Area One detectives.

No one is in custody.