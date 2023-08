A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Englewood Tuesday night.

Police say the victim, 33, was walking in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street at 9:20 p.m. when a vehicle drove past and someone inside began shooting.

The victim was struck in the left leg and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.