Englewood Housing Fair to help potential homebuyers

A housing fair in Englewood aims to give people a chance to stay in their neighborhood.

Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago is hosting the event this weekend. It's going to be a one-stop shop to help prospective home buyers and renters.

"We want to stabilize current homeowners, that's first and foremost. We want to assist renters, and we want to put homeowners in homes in the Englewood community so there's a lot of interest in our neighborhood and we want to make sure that the residents that live there are not displaced," said Rashanah Baldwin, NHS Englewood Housing Fair coordinator.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday. You can register for free on NHSChicago.org.