Englewood Music Fest happening this weekend

There is a fun festival happening in Englewood this weekend!

The third annual Englewood Music Fest plays its first notes at noon on Saturday.

This year's lineup includes Trick Daddy, Trina, Chellah and much more. DJ Illa and the 16th Ward Senior Gospel Chorale are also bringing their music.

Festival organizers say this year's Englewood Music Fest will be unforgettable.

"I love live music. I come from the church, so there's nothing like just some good music, but I always had to go to the Millennium Park, or Grant Park downtown," said 16th Ward Alderwoman Stephanie Coleman. "Even our suburban neighbors are now taking hold, and communities deserve these curated events where we are celebrating our neighborhoods."

You can find the full lineup and schedule on englewoodmusicfest.com.