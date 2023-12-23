Man crashes car after being shot while driving in Englewood

A shooting led to a car crash on Chicago's South Side Friday night.

Police say a 37-year-old man was driving westbound in the 600 block of West 71st Street just after midnight when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim was shot in the leg, causing him to crash into a fence in the 700 block of West 71st Street.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area One detectives continue to investigate as no one is in custody.

A few hours earlier, a woman was shot while driving in a separate incident in Scottsdale. She was listed in fair condition.