Driver killed, 2 others hospitalized in Chicago shooting

The Brief A woman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. The victims were inside a car around 2 a.m. when someone opened fire, striking all three. No arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating.



A driver was killed and two others were wounded Tuesday morning in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

Three people were riding in a car just before 2 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Green Street when they were struck by gunfire, according to police.

The driver, whose age is unknown, was shot once in the back. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she later died.

A 20-year-old man who was riding in the car was shot once in the should and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the elbow. He was listed in good condition.

Police said the victims were unable to provide further details about the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.