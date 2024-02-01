Englewood woman receives millionth pound of produce in surprise celebration

An Englewood woman received a special surprise with her regular produce delivery: the millionth pound of produce provided by Dion’s Chicago Dream.

Monica Thompson was unexpectedly greeted by television cameras, a crowd of VIPs, and a visit from Mayor Brandon Johnson, marking a significant milestone for Dion’s Chicago Dream. The non-profit has been supplying free produce to Chicagoans since 2020.

Accompanying her weekly box, Thompson received a $10,000 check, gifts from the Chicago Bulls, and a shopping trip to her local grocery store.

"Thank you, God. I just thought I was getting fresh fruits and vegetables," exclaimed Thompson.

Reflecting on the beginning, she recalled Dion first approaching her to accept that initial box of produce. "A guy walked up and said, 'You want some fresh vegetables.' And we said, 'Yeah. We had heard about Englewood being a food desert.'"

Dion Dawson, the founder of Dion’s Chicago Dream, now leads a team of 28 paid employees with a warehouse and delivers to 1,200 households throughout Cook County. Dawson expressed his pride, stating, "It’s an honor. I take this as what I’m supposed to do with my life. I’m damn proud to be from Englewood."

Dion referred to this as a "Dream Delivery," instructing his team to bring the love they share to each doorstep, turning it into a celebration for everyone.