Environmental group calls for transparency over botched Hilco demolition

A local environmental group responded Thursday to the recent Inspector General's report on the botched Hilco demolition.

The Little Village Environmental Justice Organization held a virtual meeting to call on city leaders to provide more information on the botched demolition.

Back in April 2020, the former Crawford Power Plant smokestack was imploded, leaving the Little Village neighborhood covered in dust.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

According to the Sun-Times, the report said an assistant commissioner at the Chicago Department of Public Health was warned about the potential problems.

The environmental group is now asking Mayor Lori Lightfoot to take stronger action.

"Mayor Lori Lightfoot, release the full report," Olga Bautista, executive director of the Southeast Environmental Task Force, said. "Release the names of those involved in this botched demolition and on the Southeast Side of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Arwady, deny the final General Iron permit today."

CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady told the inspector general that official will only get a written reprimand.

Advertisement

Arwady also disagreed the employee was negligent or incompetent in overseeing the planning of the demolition.