'Equalizer 3' director Antoine Fuqua reflects on Denzel Washington's iconic 'King Kong' line

Two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington is reteaming with director Antoine Fuqua for the fifth time in the third and final film in the "Equalizer" trilogy, hitting theaters this weekend.

Washington and Fuqua first worked together on "Training Day" back in 2001, the film for which Washington would go on to win his second Academy Award. In fact, Washington's iconic line from the film -- "King Kong ain't got **** on me!" -- was ad-libbed on set.

Fuqua sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about "The Equalizer 3," and looked back on the day on the set of "Training Day" when Washington came up with that now-iconic line.

"I was so in that moment with him," Fuqua said, "I just saw him go into a different place. So at the end of it, it's just like: is it in focus? Did we get that?"

"I knew it wasn't happening again, it was in the moment. That's a one take thing. There was no other take," the director added.

"The Equalizer 3" hits theaters on Friday, Sept. 1.