Eric Bana talks new thriller ‘The Dry’

Actor Eric Bana stars in the new murder mystery thriller "The Dry," which opens in theaters and video on-demand this Friday.

In the film, Bana stars as a man who returns to his hometown after 20 years to attend a friend’s funeral – only to find himself wrapped up in a murder mystery that he might actually be involved with.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Bana about the film – and wanted to know what kind of experience HE has when he returns to his hometown.

As it turns out: he’s never really left.

"They’re not impressed at all because I’ve always lived here," Bana said, "so I never feel like I’m returning home, even if I come back after doing a film. I’m part of the furniture here. I don’t get treated special at all, which is probably a good thing."

When it comes to staying grounded as a Hollywood actor, Bana credits those around him: "My friends pretty much keep me down to Earth."