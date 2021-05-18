Expand / Collapse search

Eric Bana talks new thriller 'The Dry'

By
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 32 Chicago

FOX 32's Jake Hamilton sits down with Eric Bana to talk about his new thriller 'The Dry.'

CHICAGO - Actor Eric Bana stars in the new murder mystery thriller "The Dry," which opens in theaters and video on-demand this Friday.  

In the film, Bana stars as a man who returns to his hometown after 20 years to attend a friend’s funeral – only to find himself wrapped up in a murder mystery that he might actually be involved with.  

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Bana about the film – and wanted to know what kind of experience HE has when he returns to his hometown.

As it turns out: he’s never really left.  

"They’re not impressed at all because I’ve always lived here," Bana said, "so I never feel like I’m returning home, even if I come back after doing a film. I’m part of the furniture here. I don’t get treated special at all, which is probably a good thing."

When it comes to staying grounded as a Hollywood actor, Bana credits those around him: "My friends pretty much keep me down to Earth."  