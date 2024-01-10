Ethan Villanueva: Chicago teen reported missing from Austin

article

Chicago police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Ethan Villanueva was last seen at his home in the 1200 block of Lockwood Avenue on Tuesday at 2:30 a.m.

Police say Villanueva has A.D.H.D. and requires medication. He is at high risk and authorities say he could harm himself.

Villanueva is 5-foot-10 and weighs roughly 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at (312) 746-6554.