Ethan Villanueva: Chicago teen reported missing from Austin

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Austin
FOX 32 Chicago
Ethan Villanueva (CPD)

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning. 

Ethan Villanueva was last seen at his home in the 1200 block of Lockwood Avenue on Tuesday at 2:30 a.m. 

Police say Villanueva has A.D.H.D. and requires medication. He is at high risk and authorities say he could harm himself. 

Villanueva is 5-foot-10 and weighs roughly 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at (312) 746-6554.

