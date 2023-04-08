Evan Gershkovich: Rally in Chicago for Wall Street Journal reporter imprisoned in Russia

A rally was held in Chicago on Saturday for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is being imprisoned in Russia.

Supporters gathered downtown to call attention to his case.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Gershkovich is being charged with spying for the United States, but his supporters say he was reporting on crimes committed by Russian leaders.

"He didn't do anything wrong," said Regina Troianovski. "He's a great reporter, but he's covering Putin's atrocities."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is calling on Russia to release Gershkovich immediately, but the Russians say he is being held for trial, which could take months.

