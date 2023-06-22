Evanston-based adoption agency celebrates 100 years

A life-saving nonprofit is celebrating 100 years of service in the Chicagoland area.

The Cradle has facilitated over 16,000 domestic and international adoptions since its infancy.

This Saturday, they are having a 100th birthday party across the street from its Evanston headquarters. It's free and open to the public.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"We're gonna have a DJ, we're gonna have a taco truck, we're gonna be doing trivia, tours of The Cradle. There are going to be a lot of ways for families to get involved and we're definitely welcoming families touched by adoption, shaped through adoption, but anybody else who wants to learn a little bit more about our work, who might be considering placing their child for adoption or might be thinking about building their family through adoption as well," said Jason Friedman, President and CEO of The Cradle.

A special guest will also be there: the seventh baby ever adopted from The Cradle almost 100 years ago.