Evanston beach passes see decrease due to new eligibility requirements

The city of Evanston is experiencing a decrease in beach passes this year, with approximately 8,000 fewer season passes distributed compared to the same time last year.

The decline in beach passes can be attributed to the implementation of new eligibility requirements. Unlike last year when season tokens were provided to anyone without proof of residency within Evanston city limits, this year there are strict identification requirements for each household member.

Resident passes are still offered free of charge, while non-Evanston residents can purchase tokens at discounted rates, especially for Skokie residents.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Despite the decrease in pass distribution, city leaders report that daily beach usage in Evanston remains consistent with previous years.