Evanston beach passes go on sale Monday

Evanston beach passes go on sale on Monday.

Season passes start at $30 for Evanston and Skokie residents. Non-residents pay $46. A daily beach pass is $10.

Teenagers who can't afford beach passes can pick up a free 10-punch beach pass at community centers and the main branch of the Evanston Public Library. Proof of residency is required. You can pick up a pass starting on Monday, May 17.

Evanston beaches will open on May 29.

There will be COVID-related restrictions in place, including limited capacity and social distancing. Face masks will be required when distancing isn't possible.

You can learn more on the City of Evanston website.