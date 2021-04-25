Expand / Collapse search

Evanston beach passes go on sale Monday

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston beach passes go on sale on Monday.

Season passes start at $30 for Evanston and Skokie residents. Non-residents pay $46. A daily beach pass is $10.     

Teenagers who can't afford beach passes can pick up a free 10-punch beach pass at community centers and the main branch of the Evanston Public Library. Proof of residency is required. You can pick up a pass starting on Monday, May 17.

Evanston beaches will open on May 29.

There will be COVID-related restrictions in place, including limited capacity and social distancing. Face masks will be required when distancing isn't possible.

You can learn more on the City of Evanston website.

