Evanston beach passes go on sale Monday

Evanston beach passes will be available for purchase on Monday.

Season passes start at $30 and allow admittance to any one of the city's six public swimming beaches.

Limited free passes are available for eligible teenagers.

Beaches will open to the public on May 29. Daily beaches passes go on sale the same day.

Kristin Conn applies sunscreen to her son, Merrick, at Lee Street Beach in Evanston, Illinois. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

They'll have some COVID-19 restrictions including limited capacity, social distancing, and face masks when distancing isn't possible.

For more information, visit the City of Evanston's website.