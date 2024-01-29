Evanston fire: Multi-alarm blaze destroys 2 businesses

A three-alarm fire destroyed two small businesses Sunday night in north suburban Evanston.

The blaze began around 8:30 p.m. at a store located at 1402 Greenleaf St., according to officials.

Kimberly Kull, Division Chief of Emergency Management/Logistics/PIO at the Evanston Fire Department, said the businesses that were impacted were a pottery store and an athletics shop. She said the building was a total loss.

As many as 11 local fire departments were called to help.

"Shortly after our crews got on scene, the fire spread very quickly, and we had to move to defensive operations," Kull said.

The fire was put out around 1 a.m. No one was injured in the blaze, Kull said.

"It's horrific," nearby resident Zuleyka Benitez said. "It shouldn't happen anywhere. [These businesses] are anchors in the neighborhood."

