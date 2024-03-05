Evanston Dance Ensemble showcases depth of American experience in new show

Whether you’re a fan of swing, ballet, tap or modern dance, a new show from the Evanston Ensemble Theater has something to offer.

"American Portrait," appearing March 14-17 at the Louis Theater at Northwestern University, centers on the theme of what it means to be American.

Eight points of view are expressed through eight different dances.

"We have a swing dance. We have a tap dance. We have a pop dance," said Bea Rashid the founder of the Evanston Ensemble Theater. "We have dances about migration and immigration. The opening dance, American portrait actually has a picture frame in which the dancers are re-creating some iconic paintings. Washington crossing the Waterloo and American Gothic."

The dancers are all between 14 and 18 years old.

"We have 24 incredibly talented dancers that come from all different high schools. They are very dedicated. They are very confident, and they are really, really good dancers," said Rashid, who also choreographed a dance on immigration.

She said the broad theme of the show, American identity, gave the choreographers a chance to be creative.