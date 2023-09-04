Evanston extends grace period for implementation of 'Fair Work Week Ordinance'

The city of Evanston is extending a grace period for employers so they can meet the requirements of the newly enacted "Fair Work Week Ordinance."

The new rules mandate that large city employers must provide workers earning less than $26 an hour with at least two weeks' advance notice of their schedules and compensate them for last-minute changes.

Notably, the ordinance is the first in the country to include healthcare employers in predictable scheduling legislation.

Enforcement of the new ordinance will begin on January 1, 2024.