Evanston implements citywide ban on flavored tobacco products

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. - The city of Evanston is implementing a citywide ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products, set to go into effect on April 1st.

Officials state that this move is a critical step in safeguarding the public from predatory marketing practices employed by the tobacco industry.

The ban encompasses flavored cigarettes, cigars, vaping items, loose tobacco, and rolling papers.

Violators of the ban will face fines and could potentially have their tobacco retail license revoked.