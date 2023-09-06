Evanston gears up for heated showdown as massive crowds expected at Ryan Field rebuilding hearing

A hearing in Evanston is expected to bring out massive crowds Wednesday night as the city's Land Use Commission discusses the rebuilding of Northwestern's Ryan Field.

The Planning and Zoning Manager Liz Williams told the 'Evanston Now' paper that so many people have already registered to testify at the meeting and that officials are planning a 'triple-overtime' continuance.

Northwestern wants to tear down Ryan Field and replace it with a more modern stadium.

The $800 million project would be privately financed, but would still require City Council approval.

Opponents say concert noise and crowds will have a negative impact, while supporters say it would have an economic benefit for the city.

The meeting is slated to begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Evanston Civic Center.

Speakers must pre-register on the city's website.