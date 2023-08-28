Evanston getting new flag and students are designing it

The city of Evanston is getting a new flag.

The Evanston mayor said he was at the high school when a graphic design teacher stopped him in the hallway.

The teacher said the city's flag could be better and students should design it.

He said he gained a new appreciation for flag design after watching a TED Talk.

"I first saw there was a 20-minute TED talk on flag design and I thought, 'Nah, I'll take a pass,' and then someone convinced me to really give it a watch, and I gotta tell you, this thing is fascinating, and I did learn a lot about it," said Evanston Mayor Daniel Bliss.

The flag design competition is open to students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Submissions are due by the end of 2023.

Finalists will be chosen early next year with the design finalized by the end of the school year.