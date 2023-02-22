Evanston high school student posed with prop gun in social media post

An Evanston high schooler was referred to juvenile court after posing with a prop gun in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.

Evanston police received a tip around 12:50 p.m. that an Evanston Township High School student posed with a gun in a social media post with the caption "can't wait 4 eths 2 blow up."

Safety staff at the school took the 14-year-old student to a dean's office where they learned the handgun was not real and was a prop gun being used for an English lesson about "Romeo & Juliet," police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The student was transported to the Evanston Police Department where the student was referred to juvenile court for disorderly conduct, police said.

Community members can use Evanston police's text-a-tip hotline to report potential crimes. Text the number 274637 and start your message with "EPDTIP."