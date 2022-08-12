Evanston man allegedly drops gun while fleeing from police

article

An Evanston man is accused of running from police Wednesday night and possessing a handgun.

Jeilin Harris-Thomas, 23, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of resisting arrest causing injury to an officer, one misdemeanor count of no FOID card for a firearm and one misdemeanor count of no FOID card for ammunition.

At about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, Special Operations Group detectives were monitoring cameras that captured the area of the 1700 block of Payne Street, Evanston police said.

While monitoring, detectives observed a person who appeared to have a handgun in their waistband.

When detectives arrived in the area, two people fled on foot while allegedly clutching their waistbands.

Detectives pursued the two subjects, and one of them, later identified as Harris-Thomas, allegedly dropped a black Sig Sauer .45 ACP Model P320 handgun on the street.

The handgun was recovered by police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The pursuit then continued to the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue, and while Harris-Thomas was trying to jump a chain-link fence, one detective was able to grab him, police said.

The detective and Harris-Thomas fell to the ground, and Harris-Thomas allegedly resisted detectives, disregarded verbal commands and attempted to defeat his arrest.

Harris-Thomas was eventually taken into custody.

The second person eluded police, and is not currently in custody.

Harris-Thomas and the detective both suffered minor injuries when they fell.

Harris-Thomas was treated and released from an area hospital, and the detective was treated at an Evanston Fire Station.

According to police, Harris-Thomas did not have a FOID or CCL.

He received a $75,000 bond, and his next court date is Aug. 17.