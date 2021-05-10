Evanston man donates blood for the 200th time

An Evanston man donated blood for the 200th time on Monday.

Dan Kaberon started donating blood in college. He eventually started donating platelets, too, which takes more time.

Kaberon said everyone tells him he has good veins, so why not keep repeating this good deed.

He watches classic movies like Hitchcock thrillers to pass the time.

"It's my excuse to watch a movie every week," he said.

Right now, many blood centers are in need of donations.