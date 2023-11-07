Pro-Palestine demonstrators rally outside Congresswoman Schakowsky's Evanston home

Pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered outside the Evanston home of Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky on Tuesday, urging her to halt her support for what they deem "genocide against the Palestinian people."

The protest began shortly after 4 p.m., as demonstrators formed a line that blocked the street while displaying a large banner. The banner called on Schakowsky to sign House Resolution 786, a measure that seeks an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

This demonstration took place exactly one month after a deadly terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel.

"People don't have food, they don't have water, and they're being bombed. And our government is footing the bill for that. So that's why we're here. We're here to tell Jan: sign the cease-fire bill, also stop arming Israel," one demonstrator said.

A protest leader declared their intent to continue holding demonstrations locally and across the world until they see "Palestine is free."

In response, Congresswoman Schakowsky issued a statement affirming her commitment to defending freedom of speech and the right to protest.