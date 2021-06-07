Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook announces his retirement

article

On Monday, the police chief of the Evanston Police Department announced his retirement from the force after decades of service.

Demitrous Cook had served as the police chief of Evanston, Illinois since January of 2019.

"It has been an honor to serve this community for more than 30 years," Cook said in a statement.

Under Cook’s leadership, the Evanston Police Department prioritized its focus on building positive relations with the community.

In 1981, Cook began his law enforcement career as a police supervisor with the Northwestern University Police Department. He served both the Evanston and Chicago campuses.

In 1984, Cook joined the Evanston Police Department as a patrol officer. Twenty years later in 2004, he was named deputy chief of police.

In 2010, Cook was hired as the police chief for the Glenwood Police Department, before returning to Evanston in 2019.

"I would like to thank the entire Evanston community, City Manager Erika Storlie and the Evanston City Council for their support as we have worked to improve quality of life, solve problems, and make our city safer for all who live, work and visit here," Cook said.