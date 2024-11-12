Evanston police issue warning after 4 robberies in recent days

Evanston police have issued a community alert after a series of robberies over the last four days.

According to authorities, the incidents involved suspects targeting people during the buying or selling of items.

The first robbery happened on Nov. 8 around 12:30 a.m., when a delivery driver in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue was approached by four males in their late teens. Police said that while one suspect pretended to offer a tip, the others demanded the driver’s vehicle and phone. Two of the suspects allegedly displayed handguns, but no injuries were reported.

Later that evening, another robbery took place at Mason Park, located at 1724 Church St., at about 8:30 p.m. Four males, believed to be in their mid to late teens, met with a seller for a clothing sale. The suspects took the items and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 11, two more incidents followed. The first occurred at 10:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Church Street, where two suspects posing as buyers arranged to meet a seller. After trying on a jacket, one suspect revealed a firearm handle tucked in his waistband before the two fled.

About two hours later, in the 1800 block of Church Street, two males approached a seller, tried on clothing, and displayed a handgun before fleeing. The victim chased after them and was punched by one of the suspects.

Residents are urged to complete any online sales at the Evanston Police Station, located at 1454 Elmwood Ave. Police also caution sellers against chasing or confronting offenders.

The investigation into all four cases is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 847-866-5040 or text a tip to CRIMES (274637), beginning the message with EPDTIP.