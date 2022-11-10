Evanston student charged with having loaded gun at school

An Evanston high school student was arrested and charged for allegedly having a loaded gun on him while in school.

On Thursday, around 1 p.m., Evanston police say the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Evanston Township High School was made aware that a student was in possession of a loaded handgun.

The student — identified as 18-year-old Rashaun Watkins of Skokie — was located and escorted to the dean's office by the school Safety Staff, police said.

The SRO then performed a pat down search on Watkins, police said. The SRO allegedly found a Taurus G3 9mm handgun, loaded with 12 rounds, on the inside of Watkins' upper pant leg area.

Watkins was taken into custody and transported to the Evanston Police Department.

Watkins does not have a FOID card, police said.

The investigation did not reveal any plans for a school shooting.

Watkins was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon - no FOID card, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon - under 21.

Watkins is scheduled to appear in bond court on November 11 at 26th Street and California Avenue.