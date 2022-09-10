Events to honor those lost on September 11th planned around Chicago area
CHICAGO - Events to honor those lost on September 11th will be held on Sunday in Chicago and across the suburbs.
The September 11, 2021 attacks, also known as 9/11, killed almost 3,000 people and left thousands more wounded.
- Evanston, 7:30 a.m. — Ceremony held by Evanston Fire and Police Departments. Firemen’s Park, Simpson Street and Maple Avenue
- Chicago, 7:46 a.m. — CFD moment of silence. Engine #42 at 55 W. Illinois.
- Aurora, 8:30 a.m. — Ceremony featuring a "Presentation of Colors and Wreath Laying Ceremony." 1200 E. Indian Trail Rd.
- Palatine, 9 a.m. — Ceremony held by Village of Palatine. Firefighters Memorial, Brockway and Slade.
- Joliet, 9 a.m. — Ceremony held by Joliet Fire and Police departments. Fred C. Dames funeral home, 3200 Essington Rd.
- Chicago, 11 a.m. — Prayer service. King Lockhart Park, 10609 S. Western Ave.
- Wheaton, 2 p.m. — Ceremony held by City of Wheaton. Memorial Park, 225 N. Karlskoga Ave.