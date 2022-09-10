Expand / Collapse search

Events to honor those lost on September 11th planned around Chicago area

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Chicago
CHICAGO - Events to honor those lost on September 11th will be held on Sunday in Chicago and across the suburbs.

The September 11, 2021 attacks, also known as 9/11, killed almost 3,000 people and left thousands more wounded. 

  • Evanston, 7:30 a.m. — Ceremony held by Evanston Fire and Police Departments. Firemen’s Park, Simpson Street and Maple Avenue
  • Chicago, 7:46 a.m. — CFD moment of silence. Engine #42 at 55 W. Illinois.
  • Aurora, 8:30 a.m. — Ceremony featuring a "Presentation of Colors and Wreath Laying Ceremony." 1200 E. Indian Trail Rd.
  • Palatine, 9 a.m. — Ceremony held by Village of Palatine. Firefighters Memorial, Brockway and Slade.
  • Joliet, 9 a.m. —  Ceremony held by Joliet Fire and Police departments. Fred C. Dames funeral home, 3200 Essington Rd.
  • Chicago, 11 a.m. —  Prayer service. King Lockhart Park, 10609 S. Western Ave.
  • Wheaton, 2 p.m. —  Ceremony held by City of Wheaton. Memorial Park, 225 N. Karlskoga Ave.