Every state or territory besides Montana and Guam listed on Chicago's COVID Travel Advisory

Chicago health officials added two states and one territory back on the COVID Travel Advisory on Tuesday.

Louisiana, South Carolina and the Virgin Islands were placed back on the advisory for having a daily COVID case rate about 15 per 100,000 residents for two straight weeks. The list now includes 48 states and three territories.

Guam and Montana are now the only two locations not listed on the city's travel advisory.

The nation's average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is currently at 62.2, up from 40 last week.

In Illinois, the current daily case rate has risen from 66.9 last week to 87.1 this week. Chicago's daily case rate also jumped from 42.5 one week ago to 140.3 this week.

City health officials continue to remind unvaccinated travelers that they should be tested for COVID-19 before and after travel from any state on this advisory list and should quarantine when they arrive back in Chicago.

"If you must travel during this time, please make sure you are fully vaccinated – and that includes a booster shot," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. "You don’t know the vaccination status of your fellow travelers, so take the extra precaution of wearing your mask whenever you are in enclosed spaces with other people. If you’re not vaccinated, you probably shouldn’t be traveling."

Vaccinated travelers do not need to be tested or quarantine if they traveled domestically.