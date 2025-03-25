Former Chicago top cop weighs in on how policy changes have shaped crime fighting

The Brief The concept of real-time crime centers, which streamlined data access to improve investigations, was developed in New York and later applied in Chicago to reduce gang violence and crime rates. In Chicago, data-driven policing successfully anticipated retaliatory shootings, reducing murder rates to their lowest levels in decades (2013-2014) through proactive deployment of officers. Former law enforcement officials argue that the dismantling of crime-fighting tools like the gang database and changes in pursuit policies contributed to a rise in crime, including a 63% increase in Chicago’s murder rate after 2016.



A recent discussion between former Chicago law enforcement officials shed light on the origins of real-time crime centers, the role of data-driven policing, and the impact of policy changes on crime prevention.

The conversation between former Chicago top cop Garry McCarthy and former 1st Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio highlighted their belief that technology has played a key role in combating gang violence and lowering crime rates, especially in cities like New York and Chicago.

The backstory:

The concept of real-time crime centers originated in New York when law enforcement officials noticed inefficiencies in accessing crucial data.

Detectives had to navigate multiple screens and databases to gather information on individuals, slowing down investigations.

Recognizing this issue, a proposal was made to integrate all relevant data into a single platform, leading to the creation of real-time crime centers.

The initiative, supported by then-New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly, streamlined data access and improved policing effectiveness.

One of the major successes of data-driven policing was its application in Chicago's gang violence strategy, McCarthy said.

Unlike in New York, where gang affiliations were often tied to drug trade, McCarthy said Chicago's gang culture was deeply rooted in generational ties.

Law enforcement developed a strategy to anticipate retaliatory shootings, using data to deploy officers to areas where violence was likely to occur.

According to McCarthy, this proactive approach significantly reduced murder rates in 2013 and 2014, achieving the lowest levels since 1964.

Despite these successes, McCarthy said political and legal challenges led to the dismantling of crucial tools.

The gang database, which helped law enforcement track affiliations and conflicts, was criticized and ultimately discontinued.

McCarthy said that these policy shifts removed essential crime-fighting tools, making it more difficult to prevent violence.

Big picture view:

McCarthy argued that these policy changes have contributed to increased crime rates and stressed the importance of balancing civil liberties with effective crime prevention strategies, advocating for a data-informed approach that ensures public safety while addressing community concerns.

What's next:

McCarthy and Riccio called for a reassessment of policies that have limited police effectiveness.