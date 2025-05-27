Ex-Chicago police officer to plead guilty in husband's shooting death

The Brief A former Chicago police officer is expected to plead guilty to fatally shooting her husband, a fellow officer, in 2021. Jacqueline Villaseñor allegedly was threatening to shoot herself when her husband, German, tried to wrestle away the gun. It went off, fatally striking Herman in the chest. Family members say it was an accident.



A former Chicago police officer is expected to enter a guilty plea on Tuesday after being charged with murdering her husband, who was also a police officer, more than three years ago.

The backstory:

On Nov. 21, 2021, Jacqueline Villaseñor was arguing with her husband, German Villaseñor, in their Northwest Side home.

She allegedly took out a gun and threatened to shoot herself, which led to a struggle when her husband tried to wrestle the gun away.

The gun went off, and Herman was shot in the chest. He died at age 44.

Responding officers believe Jacqueline had been drinking. They found her performing CPR on her husband.

The couple’s son called 911.

Family members believe Jacqueline has been given preferential treatment because she is a police officer.

What they're saying:

At a previous court hearing, Jacqueline’s daughter defended her mother.

"It was a terrible accident, and it was not on purpose," she said. "My family loves each other and …it was an accident."

A judge has already approved the plea deal, but the details have not yet been disclosed.

Supporters of Herman were expected to appear in court on Tuesday, they say, to represent his parents, who could not make the trip from Mexico.

In a statement, Leticia Villaseñor, German's mother, said:

"My son dedicated his life to serving & protecting victims. Who is protecting my son? I will never see his beautiful smile again, whose voice I will never hear again. Jaqueline is evil & knew exactly what she was doing when she shot my son right in his heart. Man’s laws may fail my son today but she will never escape God’s Justice."