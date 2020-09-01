Ex-Cook County Commissioner pleads guilty in corruption case

article

Ex-Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Chicago to committing extortion and filing a false tax return, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Tobolski admitted to taking part in an extortion scheme involving a McCook police officer, a restaurant owner and Tobolski’s role as McCook liquor commissioner, where he also served as mayor.

Prosecutors said he engaged in other acts of extortion and bribery as a Cook County commissioner. He is cooperating with investigators, according to his plea agreement.