Ex-CPD chief of detectives praises Snelling's selection, cites community-building policing

The Chicago Police Department officially has a new leader.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced his choice for Chicago's new police superintendent on Sunday, calling Chief Larry Snelling "a proven leader, who has the experience and the respect of his peers to help ensure the safety and well-being of city residents."

Retired police fepartment Chief of Detectives Eugene Roy agrees.

"I think it's an outstanding selection," Roy said. "He's got nearly 30 years of experience. He's got a reputation as a street cop. At the same time, he’s also known to be able to reach out to the community to build bonds and bridges with the community."

Roy says Snelling’s greatest challenges include tackling Chicago's violent crime with a shortage of police officers, and an abundance of low morale.

"The cops have been demoralized. They feel very disrespected," Roy said.

He says Snelling will face the tricky balance of reaching out to the rank and file and the community at the same time.

"You can't ignore community be in favor of the police, and you can't ignore the police in favor of the community," Roy said.

The ACLU said in a statement that "the superintendent's top priority should be rapid progress on consent decree reforms," and changing the "us versus them culture in CPD."

Raised on the South Side, Snelling joined the department in 1992, most recently serving as a counterterrorism chief.

He called serving as superintendent, a tremendous honor, and said he stands "ready to lead and uphold Mayor Johnson's "'three C's' of competence, compassion, and collaboration."

FOX 32 News wasn't immediately able to reach the Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, but he previously called Snelling a great choice.

Snelling will be officially introduced Monday in a news conference at City Hall at 11:30 a.m.