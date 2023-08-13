Johnson selects Larry Snelling as Chicago's new top cop

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced on Sunday that Larry Snelling will become Chicago's next police superintendent.

Johnson selected Snelling out of the three finalists put forward by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability last month.

"Today, a new chapter begins in our journey to create a better, stronger and safer Chicago as Chief Larry Snelling has been charged to lead the Chicago Police Department," Johnson said in a statement.

"Chief Snelling is a proven leader who has the experience and the respect of his peers to help ensure the safety and well-being of city residents, and address the complex challenges we all face related to community safety."

The other two finalists were Madison, Wisconsin Chief of Police Shon F. Barnes, and CPD Chief of Constitutional Policing and Reform Angel Novalez.

Johnson's selection of Snelling for superintendent is now subject to City Council approval.

"It is a tremendous honor to answer the call to serve my hometown and the people of Chicago as superintendent of the Chicago Police Department," Snelling said in a statement. "It is also a tremendous responsibility, and one that I do not take lightly."

"In order to continue to make progress as a department, we must embrace innovation, continue to strengthen morale, and go further in strengthening bonds of trust between police and community," Snelling said. "While I am humbled by this moment, I stand ready to lead and uphold Mayor Johnson's 'three Cs' of competence, compassion and collaboration, and keep that vision at the forefront in addressing safety on every street, every block and in every neighborhood."

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling (Chicago Police Department)

Snelling is a 28-year member of the Chicago Police Department and currently serves as the Chief of Counterterrorism for the Chicago Police Department. He oversees 1,200 department members assigned to multiple divisions including Criminal Networks, Airport Operations and the Public Transportation Section.

Previously, Snelling served as the Deputy Chief Area 2 from 2020 until 2022, Commander of the 7th District in 2020, Lieutenant of the 7th District from 2019 until 2020, Sergeant of Training from 2011 until 2019, Sergeant of Patrol of the 22nd District from 2010 until 2011 and as an instructor in the training academy from 2001 until 2010.

Snelling also redesigned the department’s current use-of-force training model around national best practices and constitutional policing, and he has testified as an expert in federal use-of-force cases, the committee said.

Academically, he received his BA from DePaul University and is currently a candidate for a Masters of Ethical Leadership from the University of Chicago.

Chicago's police superintendent position makes $260,000 a year.

Interim CPD Supt. Fred Waller has been leading the department since May 15 in wake of the departure of ex-Supt. David Brown, who joined then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration from Dallas.