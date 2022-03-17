Ex-Harvey cop charged with extortion, bribery in towing scheme

A former Harvey police officer is accused of threatening and extorting cash from local towing companies.

From 2011 to 2019, Officer Derrick Muhammad was in charge of overseeing the Harvey Police Department’s Traffic Division and he had the authority to assign city towing work to private towing companies, according to a federal indictment.

Muhammad allegedly conspired with a relative to obtain cash, cars and other benefits from the towing companies "on the understanding that, absent such payment, Muhammad would interfere with the ability of the companies to compete for City of Harvey towing work," officials said.

Muhammad, 73, was charged with conspiracy, extortion, and bribery. The South Holland resident is facing a maximum of 50 years in prison.

In addition, the indictment seeks Muhammad to pay a penalty of about $100,000.

Arraignment in federal court in Chicago has not yet been scheduled.